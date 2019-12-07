Chance for a sprinkle/flurry early this morning before a cool, dry weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few sprinkles/flurries are possible now through early tonight. But the steady snow from an Alberta Clipper nearby will stay to the north. There could be a few slick spots later tonight but roads should have a chance to dry out before temperatures drop below freezing. As the storm pulls away, colder air will follow heading into this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 30s both days this weekend. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest with low temperatures in the 10s and even single digits for the coldest spots.

But the chill won't last, temperatures will climb into the 50s by Monday and Tuesday of next week. But before you call your boss and schedule some vacation time, you should know it will be rainy! The combination of rain and snow melt could result in some poor drainage issues. There is a chance rain could end as a bit of wet snow heading into Wednesday morning too.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Early light rain/snow shower. Then partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, colder. High: Upper 20s - mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy. High: Low-mid 50.

TUESDAY: Warm for December. Showers. High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow showers, clearing. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 20s-low 30s.

