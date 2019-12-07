× Connecticut media giant, Denise D’Ascenzo, passes suddenly

HARTFORD – Connecticut lost a true legend today.

WFSB anchor Denise D’Ascenzo has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday afternoon.

You can see WFSB’s video tribute to D’Ascenzo on their website by clicking here.

D’Ascenzo joined WFSB in 1986 and became the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. She was also elected to the prestigious Silver Circle for her significant contributions to the broadcasting world.

Governor Lamont is also feeling the loss as he made an official statement on the loss:

“As the longest-serving news anchor at a single television station in Connecticut, Denise D’Ascenzo has entered millions of homes in our state for more than thirty years. Through her dedicated work and dependable reporting, she earned the distinction of being a trusted name in journalism, and her reporting most certainly made an impact. The work journalists provide is a vital public service, and through her career, Denise dedicated herself to the people of Connecticut. The news of her passing is incredibly saddening, and I extend my deepest condolences to Denise’s family, friends, and colleagues at WFSB. She is undoubtedly a Connecticut news legend.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal also expressed his condolences:

“Denise D’Ascenzo epitomized competence, class, and integrity. For more than 30 years, she guided Connecticut through tragedy and triumph. We will miss her huge heart, her boundless generosity, and her tireless grace. Connecticut has lost a television legend, invaluable voice, and a dear friend. My heart and thoughts are with her husband, daughter, and her Channel 3 family.”

FOX61 extends our condolences to Denise’s family, friends, and colleagues.

I am shocked and heartbroken tonight learning of the news of @DeniseDAscenzo – a mentor to me, a friend and an incredible woman. One of the most genuine, kind, classy, and professional human beings I’ve ever come across. CT is better because of her. — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) December 8, 2019

The most wonderful woman and and journalist. I’m honored to have known her and my love goes out to her family and @WFSBnews family: https://t.co/q9pfEEP9fJ — Rachel Lutzker (@rachellutzker) December 8, 2019

What a loss…so upsetting. @DeniseDAscenzo was the classiest of class acts in our business. My thoughts & prayers with her family & her TV/Digital @WFSBnews family too. 🙏🏻😭💔https://t.co/8Ix5VqvsDT — Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) December 8, 2019

I grew up watching Denise D’Ascenzo and I’m absolutely shocked by her sudden passing. My heart goes out to her family, friends, and whole @WFSBnews team. She will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/KfknMpthku — KISSGavin (@GavinOnAir) December 8, 2019

I would like to express my sincere condolences to the D’Ascenzo and @WFSBnews families. Heartbreaking news. Denise was a Connecticut broadcasting legend and a true journalist. May God bless her and all those grieving. Praying for you all. https://t.co/pewog4UEq3 — Josh Scheinblum (@joshshiney) December 8, 2019