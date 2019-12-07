× Hamden police investigate potential shooting

HAMDEN – Hamden and New Haven police departments are on the look-out for a potential shooter.

Police were dispatched to the area of 22 St. Mary Street for a residence that was hit by a bullet.

There was also a carjacking of a 2019 Infiniti around the same time and in the same Dixwell Street location.

Police are not sure if the two crimes are linked in any way.

Police have not released any information on the victim(s), or suspect(s) in these incidents as they are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Information will be released as it is received.