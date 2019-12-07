× Hartford Police hold gun buy-back event

HARTFORD – Hartford Police Department held a successful gun buy back event Saturday afternoon.

Held at the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity, the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division, the Hartford Police Range Masters, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford Hospital, and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, hosted a gun buy-back program for anyone to bring in their unwanted firearms.

Hartford Police say they received 76 firearms throughout the six-hour buy-back program.

23 revolvers, 30 pistols, 2 assault rifles, 10 shotguns, and 11 rifles were all returned