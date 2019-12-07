× Hartford Police investigating a shooting on Seymour Street

HARTFORD – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Police responded to 167 Seymour Street to find a 30-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The Major Crimes Division and patrol are investigating the scene.

Shooting investigation in area of 167 Seymour St, 1:04pm. Shot spotter activation. M/30 arrived at Hartford Hospital w/non-life threatening GSW. MCD & patrol investigating. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/O32E7RxFiP — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 7, 2019

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is received.