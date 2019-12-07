Hartford Police investigating a shooting on Seymour Street

12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
Posted 4:58 PM, December 7, 2019

HARTFORD – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Police responded to 167 Seymour Street to find a 30-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The Major Crimes Division and patrol are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is received.

