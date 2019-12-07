× Head-on crash closes I-95

BRIDGEPORT – I-95 Northbound is closed at exit 27A in Bridgeport after a fiery head-on crash.

Bridgeport Police say a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a tractor-trailer just before 4 a.m. this morning, and both vehicles became engulfed in flames. State Police at Troop G say that 1 person suffered serious injuries in the that crash; two others were less severely injured.

Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments, and Connecticut State Police, are on the scene.

State Police say the road will closed for at least another hour, perhaps two.