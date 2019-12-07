State Police: cruiser struck by Tesla 3 in “autopilot” mode

NORWALK – Self-driving cars are slowly being rolled out in test programs across the country. But there are still some bugs to work out, apparently.

State Police say that in the early hours of Saturday, Troopers out of Troop G-Bridgeport were helping a disabled motorist in the left center lane of I-95 North, in the city of Norwalk, near exit 15.

Two Troopers were stopped behind the disabled motor vehicle with their emergency lights on, and flares set out behind the cruisers.

As they waited for a tow truck, a 2018 Tesla Model 3, bearing CT Reg. “MODEL3”, struck the rear of one cruiser and then continued north striking the disabled motor vehicle. The Tesla continued to slowly travel northbound before being stopped several hundred feet ahead by the second Trooper on scene.

The driver of the Tesla stated that he had his vehicle on “auto-pilot”, and explained that he was checking on his dog in the back seat prior to hitting the collision.

He was issued a misdemeanor summons for Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangerment.

CT State Police said in a Facebook post: “Fortunately, no one involved was seriously injured, but it is apparent that this incident could have been more severe. Regardless of your vehicles capabilities, when operating a vehicle your full attention is required at all times to ensure safe driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, although a number of vehicles have some automated capabilities, there are no vehicles currently for sale that are fully automated or self-driving.”