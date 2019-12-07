× Waterbury police investigating homicide

WATERBURY – Police in the Brass City say they are investigating the shooting death of woman that happened overnight.

Just after midnight, police say were called to a 1st floor apartment at 150 Wall Street for a report of a gunshot. Officers found an adult female victim lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. Paramedics provided treatment to the victim and transported her to an area hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased at 0117 hours.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to assist. The detectives obtained a search warrant and the scene was processed. The deceased’s body has been released to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

The identity of the victim is pending confirmation by the OCME and notification of the family.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.