21-year-old found shot dead in Hamden street; police seeking witnesses

HAMDEN – A Hamden man was apparently shot dead in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Police say that at about 12:30 a.m. they responded to Whiting Street for a report of multiple gunshots.

Officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Hamden Fire Rescue personnel quickly arrived and rendered medical assistance. The victim, 21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige of Hamden was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hamden Police Department is seeking the public’s help. If you have any information, witnessed the homicide, or are living in the Whiting Street area and have security surveillance cameras, police are asking you to please contact Detective Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047, the Hamden Police Department main number (203) 230-4000 or the Tip 411 app.