Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly a thousand people-- decked out in their most festive holiday outfits, took part in the annual Santa Run in Glastonbury Sunday.

The 3-point-5 mile race started outside of Glastonbury High School. People packed the gym of the school to get warmed up and participate in the costume contest.

The run means a lot to people in the area, whether they're running because it's tradition, or with groups of dozens of people for other special reasons.