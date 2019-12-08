× Body of missing man found in Bridgeport; police investigating it as a homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police said the body of a man who was reported missing last month had been found and they believe that he was a victim of homicide.

Police said Miguelangelo Ismal Afzal, 22, was reported missing on November 21 by family members. Investigators developed information that he may have been in the area of the abandoned Remington property on Barnum Avenue.

On Sunday, with the help of the Connecticut State Police K-9 unit, Afzal was found dead inside an abandoned building on Barnum Avenue. Ann investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was on the scene and determined that Afzal had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.