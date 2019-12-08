12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Caroll Spinney, puppeteer behind Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, dies at Connecticut home

Posted 12:52 PM, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, December 8, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Caroll Spinney "Oscar and Big Bird" attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with original cast members from Sesame Street commemorating the 45th anniversary of the celebrated series debut on public television moderated by Weekend TODAY co-anchor Erica Hill on October 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Caroll Spinney, who was the man behind several characters on “Sesame Street,” died Sunday at his Woodstock, Connecticut home. He was 85.

The show announced his death on their Facebook page.

“Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind beloved Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, died today, December 8th 2019, at age 85 at his home in Connecticut, after living with Dystonia for some time.

Since 1969, Caroll’s kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street. His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while. In these characters, Caroll Spinney gave something truly special to the world. With deepest admiration, Sesame Workshop is proud to carry his legacy – and his beloved characters – into the future. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Debra, and all of his children and grandchildren. We will miss him dearly.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.