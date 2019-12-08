Dry and chilly Sunday; rainy & warm to start the week, cold again to end it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colder air has moved into our area for this weekend. At least it will be mostly sunny and dry for one more day so bundle up and enjoy the outdoor holiday weekend festivities and shopping.

But the chill won't last, temperatures will climb into the 50s by Monday and Tuesday of next week. But before you call your boss and schedule some vacation time, you should know it will be rainy! The combination of rain and snow melt could result in some poor drainage issues. There is a chance rain could end as a bit of wet snow heading into Wednesday morning too.

It's unsettled into Wednesday before breaking for sun which will continue into Thursday. However, the chill will be back with temperatures in the 30s for the remainder of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low: teens.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy. High: Low-mid 50.

TUESDAY: Warm for December. Showers. High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow showers, clearing. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 20s-low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance for showers. High: Upper 30s

