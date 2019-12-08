× Education board considers reinstating Native American mascot

KILLINGLY – A board of education in Connecticut is considering whether to bring back the Native American-themed name for an athletic mascot.

Students at Killingly High School selected Red Hawks to replace Redmen and the Killingly Board of Education approved the change in October.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that newly-elected Republican members of the education board made a campaign promise to reverse the change.

The board, with a Republican majority, meets Wednesday. They plan to discuss rescinding the motion that formally changed the name to Red Hawks.