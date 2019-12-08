× Hamden PD: Shots fired into house, car stolen at gunpoint, and a foot chase leads to 2 arrests; others being sought

HAMDEN – Police have arrested two teens who stole a car after they were shot at. The teens weren’t hit, but a bullet entered a house on Saint Mary Street.

It all started Saturday at about 5:15p.m. Hamden Police responded to Saint Mary Street after they were alerted to gunfire by the New Haven Police Department’s ShotSpotter system in the area.

Hamden police say their investigation revealed that three individuals had hid inside of a detached garage located on Saint Mary Street. One of the three fired multiple shots at two people who were walking by.

The shooters missed the two pedestrians, but several bullets struck a home on Saint Mary Street; one round went through a bedroom window and embedded in a wall. Three people were inside the residence at the time; they were uninjured.

The two people targeted by the shooter fled, and then and spotted a motor vehicle idling in the parking lot of a Dixwell Avenue business. The two entered the vehicle in an attempt to steal it. An employee of the business attempted to intervene, but one of the individuals pointed a firearm at him, and the two drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, New Haven Police spotted the stolen vehicle on John Williamson Drive. The two occupants fled, but were apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Hamden Police charged the two suspects in the car, both teenagers.

Jayvon Prevost, age 19, of New Haven, is charged with Larceny in the 2nd Degree. Prevost was detained on a $20,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on December 20th.

The other suspect is a 16-year-old New Haven juvenile. He’s also charged with Larceny in the 2nd Degree, and is scheduled to appear at Juvenile Court in New Haven.

The three people who hid in the garage and shot at Prevost and the juvenile remain at large. The Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division is continuing the investigation.