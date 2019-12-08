× Judge blocks civil hearing over Hamden officer’s potential firing

NEW HAVEN – A Connecticut judge has granted an order preventing a town from taking further steps to potentially fire a police officer who authorities say shot his gun 13 times at an unarmed couple’s car, seriously wounding a woman.

The injunction filed on behalf of Hamden Police Officer Devin Eaton was granted Friday. It blocks the Police Commission from ruling on an earlier recommendation to fire Eaton. Eaton has pleaded not guilty to assault and reckless endangerment charges for the April shooting in New Haven.

Authorities say Eaton and a Yale University officer shot at the couple’s car while investigating a reported attempted robbery in Hamden. The Yale officer wasn’t charged.