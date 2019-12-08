× One dead in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT — A man died Sunday night after being shot.

Police said they were called to 588 Newfield Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for a report of gunshots. They found a man in a driveway who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities.

Ty’quess Moore 18, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224 or call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS(8477).