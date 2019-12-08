The Real Story: CT Safe Connect, a new tool for victims of domestic violence

Jenn and Al talk with Karen Jarmoc, leader of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence about the success of a new tool through which victims can get help. Known as CT Safe Connect, counselors are available by phone, text, live-chat or email 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
