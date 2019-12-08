The Real Story: Environmental activist Sena Wazer

15-year-old UConn Freshman Sena Wazer, a fierce environmental activist, discusses her climate-change concerns, and her campaign to get Governor Lamont and state lawmakers to do something now, before it’s too late. Wazer helped organize a Climate Strike at the state capitol in September and is frustrated by the lack of a response.
