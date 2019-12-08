12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
The Real Story: State Treasurer Shawn Wooden talks firearms divestment

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, on his plan to divest state pension fund investments from companies that manufacture firearms for civilian use, and prohibit future investment. He also says, when a bank or financial services company wants to do business with the state, its gun policies will be a factor in the decision.

