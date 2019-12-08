Vanessa Morales missing for a week; Ansonia police continue investigation of missing 1-year-old, death of mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA -- Vanessa Morales has officially been missing for a week and police say they are continuing to investigate her disappearance, as well as her mother's death.

Officials urge whoever has the 1-year-old girl to bring her to a local hospital, fire department, or police department.

Police said they continue to follow leads and interview potential witnesses in our efforts to identify the person who killed Christine Holloway and locate our missing one-year old child, Vanessa Morales.

"We would like to thank all the members of the community who have reached out to us and continue to reach out to us with information. No piece of information is too small or insignificant, so please continue to contact the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555."

Police thought they had a lead over the weekend when a child seat was found in a New Haven parking lot, but it was found to have no connection to the case. It was from a car that was stolen from Hamden earlier in the week.

Police also said, "There has been information circulating on social media encouraging people to place a red light outside their home if they were willing to take in our missing child from whomever has her. We believe the symbol of red light outside a home is great way to show community support for Vanessa and her family until she is brought home. However the red light should be a reminder to whoever may have baby Vanessa to bring her to a local hospital, fire department, or police department. We are asking all the people who have shared the red light message to please add to their message that Vanessa should be brought to a local hospital, fire department, or police department."

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 203-503-5555, or leave a tip through www.tip411.com.