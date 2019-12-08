× Walker leads No. 4 UConn in rout of Notre Dame

Megan Walker scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Sunday to lead No. 4 UConn to an 81-57 rout of rival Notre Dame.

Walker hit 10 of her 18 shots and also dished out four assists for the Huskies (8-0) .Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Christyn Williams had 12 points and Crystal Dangerfield, who returned to the Huskies starting lineup after missing two games with back spasms, chipped in with 10.

Anaya Peoples had 17 points and 11 boards to lead Notre Dame (5-6), which has a losing record for the first time in 16 years.