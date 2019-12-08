× Wallingford police arrest 2 adults, 1 juvenile on vehicle burglary charges

WALLINGFORD — Police arrested two men and a juvenile Sunday morning in connection to several vehicle break-ins.

Police said they arrested Corey Baldwin, 18, of New Haven; Tyquell Gibson, 18, of New Haven and one juvenile.

Shortly before 4 a.m. an officer was called to a report of men breaking into vehicles in the area of Constitution Street. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the three. Police said numerous key fobs and stolen property were located on the suspects. A stolen vehicle from Easton was located not far from where the three were apprehended. They keys to the stolen vehicle were also recovered from the suspects.

Baldwin was held on a $10,000 bond and charged with:

Burglary 3 rd Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3 rd Degree

Degree Larceny 3 rd Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3 rd degree

degree Larceny 6 th Degree

Degree Interfering with an Officer

Gibson was held on a $10,000 bond and charged with:

Burglary 3 rd Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3 rd Degree

Degree Larceny 3 rd Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3 rd degree

degree Larceny 6th Degree

The Juvenile was arrested for the following charges and released to the custody of a parent/guardian.

Burglary 3 rd Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3 rd Degree

Degree Larceny 3 rd Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3 rd degree

degree Larceny 6th Degree