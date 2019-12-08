12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
Wallingford police arrest 2 adults, 1 juvenile on vehicle burglary charges

Posted 4:51 PM, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, December 8, 2019

WALLINGFORD — Police arrested two men and a juvenile Sunday morning in connection to several vehicle break-ins.

Police said they arrested Corey Baldwin, 18, of New Haven; Tyquell Gibson, 18, of New Haven and one juvenile.

Shortly before 4 a.m. an officer was called to a report of men breaking into vehicles in the area of Constitution Street.  Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the three.   Police said numerous key fobs and stolen property were located on the suspects.  A stolen vehicle from Easton was located not far from where the three were apprehended.  They keys to the stolen vehicle were also recovered from the suspects.

Baldwin was held on a $10,000 bond and charged with:

  • Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Larceny 3rd Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd degree
  • Larceny 6th Degree
  • Interfering with an Officer

Gibson was held on a $10,000 bond and charged with:

  • Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Larceny 3rd Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd degree
  • Larceny 6th Degree

The Juvenile was arrested for the following charges and released to the custody of a parent/guardian.

  • Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Larceny 3rd Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd degree
  • Larceny 6th Degree
