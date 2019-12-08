Yale School of Management receives $100M gift for new center
NEW HAVEN – A new center at Yale University will focus on urban public educational leadership with funding from a $100 million gift.
The Ivy League university announced Thursday that the Broad Center at Yale School of Management will offer two tuition-free programs for around 50 participants each year. The two programs include a one-year master’s degree for early-career leaders in large school districts and an advanced training program for executive leaders.
The center is being funded by the largest gift ever made to the School of Management.
