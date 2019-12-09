12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
Air Canada flight reports problem in air, lands safely at Bradley Airport

Posted 3:48 PM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, December 9, 2019

WINDSOR LOCKS — Emergency crews responded to Bradley International Airport Monday due an Air Canada flight experiencing a flight issue.

A Bradley Airport spokesperson said that the plane was traveling from Montreal to Bradley when it reported a problem while in the air.

The plane was able to land safely in Windsor Locks and did not impact any airport operations.

The FAA said that the flight crew declared an emergency landing, saying there was smoke in the cockpit. The FAA is investigating the incident.

 

