12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Announcement expected as Democrats prep impeachment articles

Posted 9:41 PM, December 9, 2019, by

The House Judiciary Committee unveiled Monday the witnesses for its first hearing into the impeachment of President Donald Trump, announcing plans to hear from a quartet of constitutional law experts.

House Democratic leaders preparing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to announce next steps early Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump.

Democrats are warning of the risk his actions toward Ukraine now pose to U.S. elections and national security.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee and other have not disclosed how many articles of impeachment are being prepared, but Democrats are expected to put forward charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.