× Ansonia police looking for three suspects in connection with armed robbery

ANSONIA — Police are looking for three people in connection with an gas station robbery that happened Monday night.

The robbery occurred at the Xpress Mart on Wakelee Avenue.

The suspects were said to be wearing dark clothing and masks. They all had guns when they entered the store.

One suspect was said to have held the cashier at gun point while the others stole from the cash drawer and took several items from the store.

Police said the suspects ran away on Church Street near Howard Avenue.

One suspect was described as Hispanic or a light skinned black man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department and Officer Timothy Fagan at 203-735-1885.