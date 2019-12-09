Anti-doping agency bans Russia from international sporting events for four years

12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
WADA president Sir Craig Reedie delivers a speech during the annual symposium of The World Anti-Doping Agency on March 13, 2019 in Lausanne. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

SWITZERLAND — Russia was slapped with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal.

But its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors.

The ruling by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee means that Russia’s flag, name and anthem will not appear at the Tokyo Games, and the country also could be stripped of hosting world championships in Olympic sports.

The sanctions are the harshest punishment yet for Russian state authorities tampering with a Moscow lab database.

Russia can appeal the decision within 21 days.

