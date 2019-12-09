Archaeological investigation finds early Native American site in Avon

AVON — An archaeological investigation uncovered an early Native American site.

The discovery was made by the DOT who discovered the site as they were planning the construction of the new footing during the reconstruction of the old Farms Road Bridge near Route 10.

The Archaeological and Historical Services, which operate out of Storrs, was notified and they soon discovered over 15,000 artifacts from the site.

According to the AHS, many of the artifacts came from the Early and Middle Paleoindian periods. That means that the artifacts are about 12,500 years old.

Part of the site will remain with the Office of the State Archaeologist at UConn for students to use in future archaeological research.

The Town of Avon, the State Historic Preservation Office and modern Native American Tribal authorities have agreed to develop future educational displays for the public.