Board of Immigration Appeals terminates Wayzaro Walton's removal proceedings

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Monday The Board of Immigration Appeals has terminated Wayzaro Walton’s removal proceedings – allowing her to remain in the United States – and affirmed the validity of Connecticut’s pardon process.

Walton was released just before Thanksgiving from detainment after nearly eight-months of incarceration.

Walton had been a legal United States citizen for 25 years. In 2012 she lost her legal status over larceny charges. Walton had been complying with all of the Department of Homeland Securities requests for the last seven years. During a regularly scheduled meeting on March 26th, she was taken into custody.

Walton and her legal team fought her deportation which would send her back to the United Kingdom. A place she left at four years old.

On March 27th the State of Connecticut fully pardoned Walton of her charges. Connecticut’s pardons are the only state in the country not recognized by the Federal government.