Crews responding to hazmat situation at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN — Police and firefighters are responding to reports of a white powder substance at Yale New Haven Hospital Monday.

Officials say a call came in at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officials said a security officer noticed a plastic bag in a common area and notified police. Police have quarantined the security officer, but there has been no reaction to the item.

There are no reports of injuries. DEEP and the FBI have been called to the scene but are not taking an active role in the investigation.

Officials said the investigation is underway and confined to the Atrium, impacting only foot traffic in the area. Patient care is unaffected. People are advised to avoid the area.

New Haven Fire and Police departments are investigating at 20 York Street.

Hazmat Location 20 York St. Yale New Haven Hospital. Companies Responding En 11 Eu 2 Rescue 1 Hazmat 1 SOC 1 Car 32, 34, 39. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 9, 2019