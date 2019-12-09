Eli Manning facing familiar foe in return to lineup
PHILADELPHIA — Eli Manning will try to resurrect his NFL career in the stadium where he made his debut 15 years ago.
The two-time Super Bowl MVP makes his first start since Week 2 when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
Manning is filling in for injured rookie Daniel Jones, who has a high ankle sprain.
Manning turns 39 next month and will become a free agent after the season. But he isn’t thinking about his future just yet.
