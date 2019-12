× Firefighters responding to an SUV in water in Branford, no injuries reported

BRANFORD — Firefighters have responded to a scene where an SUV has ended up in the water in Branford.

The Branford Fire Department took to Facebook to report they are in the area of Shore Drive at Little Bay Lane working to protect the environment.

No injuries have been reported.

DEEP and the Coast Guard have been notified.

Officials urge drivers and residents to avoid the area.