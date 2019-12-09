12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly

Posted 9:39 AM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, December 9, 2019

390246 02: A new Ford F-250 pickup sits on the lot of Golf Mill Ford June 6, 2001 in Niles, IL. Ford''s F-150 pickup has been rated "poor" in a new offset crash test by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Ford is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years.

All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected.

Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.