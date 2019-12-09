12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
Funeral arrangements scheduled for slain Watertown teens

Posted 8:14 PM, December 9, 2019, by

16-year-old Sterling Jette and his 15 year-old sister, Della Jette

WATERTOWN —  Sterling Jette,16, and his 15 year-old sister, Della Jette, were shot and killed December 3 after an argument arose between Sterling and his mother’s boyfriend, Paul Ferguson.

Funeral services have been scheduled at the Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home on December 11 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be the day before from 4 to 8 p.m.

The burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

On December 6, hundreds of people attended a vigil in Watertown for the two teens.

“Words cannot describe my pain I have for what happened Tuesday night, they were my best friends, we grew up together, we were family,” Della’s best friend Shay Fisher said.

A gofundme page has been created to help fund funeral services.

