Grab the rain gear! Monday’s wet and warm to start the week

We’ve had a few icy spots this morning, but as temperatures rise above freezing, that ice chance will continue to dissipate.

Grab the umbrella if you’re headed out today! We have rainfall for much of the day today with warming temperatures. There may be a few pockets of flooding as that rain falls on top of the snow pack that much of the state has, especially northern CT. Temperatures go up up and up some more, rising into the mid 50s in many towns by the afternoon.

Tonight, that rain continues, and it may be heavy at times. The wind will also be pretty gusty, with a south wind around 15-35 mph from the PM hours of Monday into early Tuesday.

Tuesday itself doesn’t look like a washout with a few showers and mild temperatures sticking around. By the evening, steadier rain moves back in as a cold front sweeps through the region. That’ll usher in enough cold air to likely change us over to a bit of snow for Wednesday mornings commute. Accumulation is certainly possible as this front moves through, enough to make the roads slick. At this point, it appears a 1″-4″ snowfall is

It’s unsettled into Wednesday before breaking for sun which will continue into Thursday. However, the chill will be back with temperatures in the 30s for the remainder of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Rising temperatures and winds picking up. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain continues. Temperatures stay warm and wind stays gusty. Lows: 45-52.

TUESDAY: Warm for December. Scattered showers. High: 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain switches to snow. 1″-4″ possible with slick roads by Weds AM.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow showers, then clearing. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 20s-low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance for showers. High: Upper 30s

