12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34

Posted 2:16 PM, December 9, 2019, by

Former Boston College Eagles baseball player and creator of the Ice Bucket Challenge Pete Frates takes part in pregame ceremonies honoring David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 1, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Blue Jays won 4-3. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

A former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ice bucket challenge has died.

Pete Frates was 34. Frates’ family says he died Monday.

The ice bucket challenge has raised more than $200 million worldwide for research into ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Participants would challenge others to share videos of themselves dumping a bucket of icy water over their own heads to raise awareness.

The fundraiser began in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife’s cousin Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.