Judiciary hearing sets stage for Trump impeachment charges

WASHINGTON — Pushing ahead with articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee convenes Monday to formally receive the investigative findings against President Donald Trump as the White House mounts an aggressive attack on the proceedings.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says he expects the committee to vote soon on charges against Trump that will likely focus on abuse of power on Ukraine and obstruction in the congressional inquiry. Trump says the hearing is a hoax.

If the Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment by Friday that would set up a final impeachment vote in the days before Christmas.