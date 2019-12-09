12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Judiciary hearing sets stage for Trump impeachment charges

Posted 6:24 AM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25AM, December 9, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., talks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Drew Angerer/Pool photo via Getty Images North America)

WASHINGTON — Pushing ahead with articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee convenes Monday to formally receive the investigative findings against President Donald Trump as the White House mounts an aggressive attack on the proceedings.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says he expects the committee to vote soon on charges against Trump that will likely focus on abuse of power on Ukraine and obstruction in the congressional inquiry. Trump says the hearing is a hoax.

If the Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment by Friday that would set up a final impeachment vote in the days before Christmas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.