Lamont doesn’t rule out January vote on transportation bill

December 9, 2019

HARTFORD–  Gov. Ned Lamont is hopeful state lawmakers will vote next week on a transportation improvement plan that includes truck-only tolls, but he’s not ruling out a possible special session in January.

The Democrat said on Monday that he and legislative leaders have discussed holding a special session Dec. 16-19, but if leadership wants more time, a vote can happen in January.

The new regular legislative session begins in February. Lamont and Democratic legislative leaders appear to agree on a plan to install truck-only bridge tolls on a dozen bridges to help raise funds.

