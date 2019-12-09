× Man falls 20 feet down an abandon well in California

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A man in Ventura County, California fell 20 feet down an abandon well.

Officials tweeted that the man who is trapped in the well, is responsive and talking to first responders.

The fire department used a ladder truck to prevent the man from sinking any further into the mud.

It is not known if the man is injured or how he fell down the well.

The man was eventually rescued by firefighters and taken to the local area hospital.

Ventura County is just north of Los Angeles.

#LagunaRescue Update: @VCFD FFs have used a ladder truck to keep the victim from sinking any deeper into mud at the bottom of the well. Static ropes attached are keeping him up. Firefighters will transition to a system using ropes and pulleys to remove him the rest of the way. pic.twitter.com/MXrfkOMy3K — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 9, 2019