Man falls 20 feet down an abandon well in California
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A man in Ventura County, California fell 20 feet down an abandon well.
Officials tweeted that the man who is trapped in the well, is responsive and talking to first responders.
The fire department used a ladder truck to prevent the man from sinking any further into the mud.
It is not known if the man is injured or how he fell down the well.
The man was eventually rescued by firefighters and taken to the local area hospital.
Ventura County is just north of Los Angeles.
34.370488 -119.139064