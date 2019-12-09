12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Man falls 20 feet down an abandon well in California

Posted 5:23 PM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, December 9, 2019

Photo Credit: Ventura County PIO

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A man in Ventura County, California fell 20 feet down an abandon well.

Officials tweeted that the man who is trapped in the well, is responsive and talking to first responders.

The fire department used a ladder truck to prevent the man from sinking any further into the mud.

It is not known if the man is injured or how he fell down the well.

The man was eventually rescued by firefighters and taken to the local area hospital.

Ventura County is just north of Los Angeles.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.