Middletown technical high school makes history, unveils emergency operations center

MIDDLETOWN -- A local high school is getting an emergency operations center -- the first of its kind nationwide.

That center was unveiled Monday at Vinal Technical High School and FOX61's Ashley Afonso was there to see how it will prepare students for careers in emergency response.

The purpose of this center is to provide students with hands-on career development experience so they can go on to have careers that provide support to federal resources deployed around the United States in times of disaster.

In the training center, students will monitor internet resources and news outlets in real time. They will compile critical updates for field personnel during rescue and recovery operations.

This will be part of Vinal’s Criminal Justice and Protective Services programs.

The students will also have the opportunity to tour some of the leading emergency operation centers.

Upon completion of this program, students will be able to obtain entry-level positions in fields such as police, fire, EMS, dispatch, corrections and the Armed Forces.