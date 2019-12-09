× Missing 13-year-old East Haddam boy found safe

EAST HADDAM — State Police confirm a 13-year-old boy from East Haddam has been found safe Monday.

A Silver Alert was issued for George Ferretti Saturday after he was considered an endangered runaway

George is described as a 5-foot, 80 lb, white male.

Officials say he had last been seen Saturday and he was wearing pink socks, pink pajama pants and a camo sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester at (860) 465-5400.