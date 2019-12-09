12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Missing 13-year-old East Haddam boy found safe

Posted 8:00 AM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, December 9, 2019

EAST HADDAM — State Police confirm a 13-year-old boy from East Haddam has been found safe Monday.

A Silver Alert was issued for George Ferretti Saturday after he was considered an endangered runaway

George is described as a 5-foot, 80 lb, white male.

Officials say he had last been seen Saturday and he was wearing pink socks, pink pajama pants and a camo sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester at (860) 465-5400.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.