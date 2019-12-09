Rain likely transitioning over to snow for early Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, that rain continues, and it may be heavy at times. By the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday is it likely things taper off so only a few hours of pretty steady rain, some moderate to heavy. The temperatures on the other hand wont budge too much, we're looking at lows only in the 50s, warm for December standards. The wind will pick up with gusts up to 25mph possible, through about Tuesday morning.

Tuesday itself doesn’t look like a washout with a few showers and mild temperatures sticking around. Minor weather issues for Tuesday mornings commute.

By the evening, steadier rain moves back in as a cold front sweeps through the region. That’ll usher in enough cold air to likely change us over to a bit of snow for Wednesday mornings commute. Accumulation is certainly possible as this front moves through, enough to make the roads slick. At this point, it appears a 1″-4″ snowfall is likely. So nothing blockbuster for us but enough to cause a few delays for commute to work or school for the kids.

It’s unsettled into Wednesday before breaking for sun which will continue into Thursday. However, the chill will be back with temperatures in the 30s for the remainder of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain continues. Temperatures stay warm and wind stays gusty. Lows: 45-52.

TUESDAY: Warm for December. Scattered showers. High: 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain switches to snow. 1″-4″ possible with slick roads by Weds AM.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow showers, then clearing. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 20s-low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance for showers. High: Upper 30s

