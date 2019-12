× SILVER ALERT canceled for endangered 15-year-old New Milford girl

NEW MILFORD — State Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from New Milford.

Officials said that the missing teenager was found safe Monday night and is back home with her family.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.