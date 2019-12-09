12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
SILVER ALERT issued for endangered 13-year-old boy from East Haddam

Posted 8:00 AM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07AM, December 9, 2019

EAST HADDAM — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 13-year-old boy from East Haddam.

George Ferretti is described as a 5-foot, 80 lb, white male.

According to police, George is considered an endangered runaway.

Officials say he was last seen Saturday and he was wearing pink socks, pink pajama pants and a camo sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact  Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester at (860) 465-5400.

