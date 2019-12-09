12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
SILVER ALERT issued for endangered 15-year-old New Milford girl

NEW MILFORD — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from New Milford.

Officials say Olivia Schulz is considered an endangered runaway.

Schulz is described as a 5-foot-6, while female, weighing 140 lbs. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen Sunday, wearing black UGG boots. No other clothing description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Milford Police Department at (860) 355-3133.

