Southington student wins international award for his invention

HARTFORD -- On the global stage -- some very well-deserved recognition for a Southington teen!

Lucca Riccio recently won an award in Barcelona for his invention and now, there's a world meeting coming up.

His invention is called the Tubetalker and its purpose is to allow CPAP and oxygen mask patients to communicate with doctors and family without struggling to remove their mask.

Lucca says his idea stemmed from his own personal experiences. His grandmother was in the hospital back in 2015 and became frustrated while attempting to talk with doctors.

He began to look for solutions to his problem.

He sat with FOX61's Maggie Slysz this morning to talk all about the Tubetalker and what's ahead for him.

Congratulations, Lucca!