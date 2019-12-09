Stage is set for CIAC High School Football finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The stage is set and the players are ready!

After twelve weeks of regular season and then the playoffs, eight Connecticut teams are left standing, ready to battle it out December 14.

The Newtown Nighthawks will face the Darien Blue Wave for the LL Championship.

Daniel Hand High School will take on the St. Joseph Cadets in the Class L Championship.

The Killingly Redmen are scheduled to battle Weston Trojans for the Class M Championship and finally Bloomfield will take on Sheehan for the Class S crown.

The CIAC High School footbal semi-finals were held Monday night with most of the games being lop-sided victories.

The biggest victories came from St. Josephs and the Hand Tigers who soundly defeated their respective opponents by 42 points.

Get the full list of games and scores