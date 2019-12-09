× The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Make sure to keep an eye on the sky before bed on Thursday.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the next full moon will occur on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.

It’s often referred as the “Cold Moon” or “Long Nights Moon.”

“This full moon is distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time,” experts explained.

The article went on to note the special meaning of the number 12 throughout the world.