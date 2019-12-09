The search for Vanessa Morales reaches a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA - Red lights shine on porches in Ansonia. The lights are a way of showing their support in finding one-year-old Vanessa Morales. The baby girl has been missing for a week now as the search for her continues.

"We need to do a lot more, but we're doing something, at least," said Carmen Quinones.

Quinones is one of many residents whose porch dawns a red light outside her door. The missing brown-haired, brown-eyed girl fresh on her mind.

Morales was last seen by family the day after Thanksgiving. She was not in her home on Myrtle Avenue December 2, when Ansonia police did a welfare check at the residence.

Her mother, 43-year-old Christine Holloway, was found dead inside the home due to blunt force trauma. The death is ruled a homicide. Authorities were back out searching the home for leads.

"We the family would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Vanessa home safely," said Anna Holloway.

The community gathered over the weekend for a vigil at Veterans Park to pray for her safe return. Her family passed out flyers to those in attendance.

"We are very hopeful that we are going to find her. We believe that she's with someone safe," said Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch.

Police have been following leads that have taken them from a clothing donation facility in Hamden to the woods near St. Michael’s Church in Ansonia.

They are also asking anyone who lives along Derby Avenue and New Haven Avenue to provide surveillance video to help in their investigation. Her family is simply asking for her safe return.

"You don't have to go to the police. You don't have to go anywhere. You just drop her at a hospital, anything, or hit us up on Facebook," said relative Ed Smith. "One of us will come out and get the child."

Police have not said if they found any evidence during their searches. They have also not mentioned any suspects in Vanessa’s disappearance or in the death of her mother.

If you have any information that could aid in the search, no matter how big, Ansonia police urge you to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 203-503-5555, or leave a tip through www.tip411.com.

